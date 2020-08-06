Adopt a pet

Bambi: A beautiful 3-month-old Bambi is healthy, loving and everything you could wish for in a puppy.
Milo: Affectionate and playful, this 3.5-month-old-boy has great guarding instincts.
Bambi and Milo have been vaccinated and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.
Mimi: This little lady is around 2.5 years old, is a lovable lapdog who also enjoys her daily walks. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised before adoption.
Shero: Sweet-natured, calm, and friendly with dogs and humans alike, 2.5-year-old Shero is in need of a loving home. She is vaccinated and sterilised.
Sabu: He was rescued from the streets with a tumour on his hind limb, Sabu has been the perfect patient from day one, although he hates to be confined and craves our attention . A sweet and friendly guy, we think he’s around six years , and has clearly been treated kindly in his community.
We need to amputate Sabu’s leg to give him the best chance of survival. He will remain under our care for as long as he needs us. To help us support sweet Sabu, please consider sponsoring his care and treatment costs. For more details, please contact us on the number given below.
All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.
