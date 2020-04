The movement to save heirloom seeds is growing in India. Farmers, collectives and organisations are working to protect traditional seeds. Vandana Shiva's Navdanya Biodiversity Farm in Uttarakhand and Noida's Beejom farm are among the pioneer seed savers. The video features some of the prominent seed savers in India.

