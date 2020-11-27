Houseproud in 5 Homes and gardens

The ‘lazy’ edit for winter evenings

Winter’s here, as are the rains (though a few less tropical storms, like Cyclone Nivar that hit Tamil Nadu, will be welcome). The cool evenings demand a spot of lazy lounging — bundled up in a cosy quilt, a glass of wine and a platter of cheese at hand. Need help getting ready? The Weekend has everything from pretty rugs to scented candles and throw cushions.

The Rug Republic - Gunray Rug

Forget the sofa; the new Upcycled Charm collection has rugs, cushions and poufs aplenty. Why not curl up on this eye-catching rug (above), which, according to the brand, has a “story and a soul”? Made with recycled fabric twisted into ropes, the concentric pattern and bright colours will enliven even the greyest of evenings. ₹9,900, on therugrepublic.in

Nappa Dori - Cheese Knives Set

Hand forged in brass, this trio — of slicer, fork and knife — comes in a convenient suede-and-harness leather cutlery roll up. So, carry it with you to the living room or outside for a picnic. Just don’t forget the Gouda and Brie. ₹4,200, on nappadori.com

Dandelion Living - Balance Candle

Samyukta Nair, the name behind Mumbai concept store Clove and sleepwear label Dandelion, now has something for the home. Dandelion Living is a collection of candles, cushions and bedding — “dream essentials to charge the higher power within us” — in jewel tones and with clear intentions (think faith, gratitude, kindness). Try the hand-poured Balance candle, with subtle notes of powder and musk: a little like fresh linen. ₹1,400, on dandeliondreams.co

Eartthry - Bacchanal Cushion

The very name encourages celebration. Wild or laid back, that’s up to you. Rest easy on these beige boho cushions that’s a throwback to the 60s. With three panels of natural fringe on herringbone fabric, they’ll fit in anywhere. ₹1,499, on eartthry.com

House of Ekam - Indigo Shibori Reversible Quilt

We did talk about bundling up. What better than a lush quilt that celebrates Rajasthan’s 5,000-year-old tie-dye technique and the equally storied Japanese dyeing method, shibori. The reversible design, in a classic blue and white, is a must-have for the season. Quilts between ₹2,099 and ₹5,999, on houseofekam.com

