Living big in small apartments

March 10, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Apartment living in small cities can be tough, especially when it comes to deciding on home décor. Decorating small spaces can seem like a big ask, one with many deliverables — you need to fit in a lot, but the room should not feel overcrowded; you want varied décor elements but don’t want a stuffed feeling; and you definitely don’t want cluttered spaces.

Is it even possible to solve the space-versus-style conundrum? Whether you are starting out in a small rental or have moved into a smallish apartment, there’s no necessity to give up on dreaming big when it comes to styling your rooms. Let’s get started.

Let there be light

The lack of lighting hurts any kind of residential property, but it can spell doom in small spaces, making them feel dark and dingy. If windows are small and there’s little natural light, add plenty of light sources in every room. Combining a variety of lighting — ambient, task, and accent — ensures that the space is cosy, bright, and inviting, by turns. “In a diminutive living or bedroom, I always suggest juxtaposing striking ceiling fixtures such as a chandelier or a series of pendants with table or floor lamps to create a cosy and bright atmosphere. Of course, white task lighting is necessary when you need to pull out your laptop or read up some briefs,” says Aarushi Mittal, a Kolkata-based interior designer.

Use reflective materials

The light is in, but use reflective materials thoughtfully to maximise it and make your room seem larger. Lacquered walls or furniture, glossy tiles, and mirrors are reflective and create a maximising effect by bouncing off light and making the room seem airier and more commodious. “A large mirrored wall works well, if your apartment allows affixing mirrors to a dead wall. Or else, try placing statement mirrors right opposite the window. This reflects the natural light coming in, doubling it and making the room seem capacious,” Mittal suggests.

Choose things wisely

Rukmini Ray Kadam, who has perfected the art of small-apartment living and runs the popular décor blog Trumatter, says the no.1 trick when doing up a small home is to choose things that are both “aesthetic in appeal and purposeful”. “A large vase sitting there doing nothing may not be a very good idea when you are scrunched for square space,” she suggests, adding that all every day, functional things must be bought with thought and intent. “This is also because a lot of things we use daily in small spaces tend to be in plain sight. For example, a water carafe, a vase, a broom, a bucket — all of these could be chosen to make an aesthetic addition to your home,” Kadam says.

Shrink your furniture

A small room should naturally translate into smaller furniture to ensure that it doesn’t get claustrophobic. Instead of a large rectangular dining table, get home a smaller one. “A small round table works better as it fits in better into the space and offers extra go-around. It also looks cosy and inviting, café style,” Mittal says. Other suggestions: use a day bed in the guest room to increase space, buy poufs that can work as a coffee table and extra seating, use the dining table as your work desk, integrate shelving into end tables to store books. “Replacing bulky drapes with streamlined Roman blinds or roller shades can enhance the feeling of space. Or else, use sheers,” Mittal says.

Seek out storage

The more we have, the more we need storage. But a small apartment means lesser storage. Max the storage in your rooms by investing in things that have storage. “From sofas to ottomans and the beds, get everything with storage. They are perfect for putting away linen and other things that you don’t need daily. For your knick-knacks and other small things, use baskets and boxes. Put things away in a wicker basket atop your cupboard or below your table. They look nice and will store your things with ease, and style,” Kadam suggests.

Colour it right

When you think small room, logic tells you to go all in with white. But a small space doesn’t have to translate into myriad shades of white. Experimenting with colours — light, pastel, dark, jewel, and others — can make your spaces look bold and not affect the size of the apartment. “The statement that light colours work better is a myth. Dark colours can look equally good in small spaces, if used properly. But I suggest painting the whole room dark and not just one wall. A fully dark room doesn’t restrict your vision, thereby makes the room looks large. It’s the same with all white rooms; it’s the reason they seem larger,” Kadam says.

Clear all surfaces

Kitchen and bathroom counters, dining and coffee tables, nightstands and end tables... a look around the home will reveal that almost every flat surface is a clutter magnet. It may be serving the purpose by storing your toiletries, makeup, jewellery, spices, sauces, and files, but all that clutter impacts the visual space in your rooms. It also makes it harder and time-consuming to find things. It is vital to have a place for everything — a place that’s almost as easily accessible as the counter — to ensure long-term success in keeping all flat surfaces clutter-free. Invest in boxes, tote bags on hooks, baskets, and ceramic dishes to keep clutter under control.

Put down a rug

A rug can be the finishing touch every room needs, anchoring all the furniture and curios together. Don’t shy away from them if your room is small; work them smartly. That said, one large area rug works way better than several small ones — and makes a room feel larger. Texture and patterns add visual interest but downsize them so the room is not overwhelmed. “Make sure the rug fits the room well; too small or too large and it will defeat the purpose. Centre the rug in the room, and leave anywhere between 8 to 18 inches on all sides,” Mittal suggests.