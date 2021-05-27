Homes and gardens

You can enjoy the 2021 virtual Ooty flower show from anywhere in the world

1/12

 

A drone shot at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam captures the sprawling expanse of greenery, where 2,500 flower pots have been arranged to read: “COVID-19 Vaccinate Yourself”.

(Subscribe to Science For All, our weekly newsletter, where we aim to take the jargon out of science and put the fun in. Click here.)

This visual treat, part of the 124th edition of the annual flower show, is available as a virtual tour on YouTube. The tour takes one through the timeless calla lillies, liliums, dahlias, salvias, and marigolds that grow in this 55-acre garden set up in 1848.

Take a walk through this park 

“We have arranged a gallery of 25,000 potted plants, belonging to 259 varieties, including exotic flowers like sapanarias, ranunculus, dianthus, petunias, statice and over 10 varieties of marigolds and others,” says Shiva Subramaniam Samraj, Joint Director, Department of Horticulture in the Nilgiris.

The Horticulture Department started preparing the garden for the annual show in October last year. “We purchased seeds from dealers who import them from Japan, Canada and other European countries. We had planted five lakh seedlings at the garden around January, nurtured them, and ensured that the plants were in full bloom.”

However, because of the pandemic the physical show had to be cancelled. “It was only the second time in the history of the botanical garden where we had to call off the flower show. The first time was about two decades ago due to a public strike regarding a crisis in the tea industry. A virtual platform would help people across the globe view the blooms,” says Samraj.

Exotic flowers are a big draw at the floral gallery, especially the trumpet-shaped flowers that resemble an upturned bell in a range of colours from deep burgundy to lemon yellow and bright oranges. “Those are the calla lilies,” says M Radhakrishnan, Assistant Director of Horticulture Department. “They stay fresh for 40 days. Some of the other specials include purple limoniums and orange and pink gerberas, both tissue culture plants sourced from Pune. The annual flower show attracts visitors with a line up of tulips, hyacinths, and liatris as well as the native blooms.”

As many as two lakh people witness the flower show annually; the event draws tourists from across the country as well as abroad. Says Samraj, “It drives the economy of the Nilgiris. A tour of the Nilgiris is incomplete without a stop at the historic botanical garden.”

For a virtual tour, visit https://youtu.be/lS4FOVzwgJo

Other Slideshows

A streak of colours

You can enjoy the 2021 virtual Ooty flower show from anywhere in the world

The Raat ki Rani, known for its fragrant blooms at night, is a favourite across India

Inside perfumed gardens: with Deepak Badhwar

Ankit Khurana’s flower arrangement

COVID-19: The 9 to 5 flower arrangement challenge

Tala Treehouse Villa: “Perched on a cliff, the wooden house in Tala [Maharashtra] celebrates its forested surroundings. A large tree goes through the villa, and it is also reflected on the outside because we’ve put up a reflective screen on the exterior. So, it is a complete inside-outside experience.”- Shefali Balwani, partner, Architecture BRIO, Mumbai

Branches in the blueprint

Good Earth | Mandalay Wine Bowl: Keep your bubbly and wine at just the right temperature with this wine bowl. The hammered brass, coated with nickel, has a textured look that contrasts with the smooth polished base. At ₹18,000, on goodearth.in

Indian brands for your party table

Launched during the London Design Festival late last month, Tiipoi’s Siment collection captures examples from India's brutalist architectural history. It comprises three small plant pots shaped like the country's water towers, and two vases that echo the forms of its metro flyovers. The design studio — which is based in London and Bengaluru — captured the designs in a photographic study in preparation for the collection. From ₹6,600 to ₹7,500, on tiipoi.com.

Celebrating Brutalist architecture

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY