Hyderabad reads, do you?

June 08, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

Ever thought of grabbing a mat or a bedspread and heading to a park in Hyderabad, just to read? No chatting, no discussion, just read your book and pack up. If you are a bookworm and love the idea of reading at a park then just grab a book and head to the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy Park (KBR) on any Saturday. On entry to the park, walk towards the garden area behind the Ganesha statue, and you will find other members of a quiet reading community.

The Hyderabad Reads community was formed in June this year to just encourage reading; it doesn’t engage in book exchange or promotion of any sort. In the first edition of Hyderabad Reads, 45 readers were present. at the KBR Park

This quiet reading community is inspired by Cubbon Reads, and is now present in over 30 cities. What makes this reading community special is that it is voluntary, there is no registration or entry fee, no reminders are sent, and none of these clubs have a mailing list or a WhatsApp group. Members simply bring a mat to sit on, at the public space.

A ‘quiet reading community’ indicates the members read their respective books in silence, without discussions or agenda. There is no specific genre or language they follow.

Priyanka Peeramsetty and Sloka Chandra (Young India fellows) took the initiative to start Hyderabad Reads and reached out to the Cubbon Reads community, pioneers in the movement. Sloka who is an program manager says, “Like me, Priyanka too felt the need for a reading community and reached out to Cubbon Reads. They directed us to each other and all we did was open an Instagram post and talk to a few friends about it. There was no pressure and no pleading, just a casual word to get the community get started.”

Priyanka who works as a Chief of Staff at Infeedo adds, “This reading community is inclusive and not about the intellectual exchange of thoughts. I wanted to be a part of a community where readers and book lovers do not feel the stress of having to contribute anything intellectually.”

“There is no age limit as long as one is reading a book. We were very happy to see a schoolgirl come with her picnic basket and a Disney read. She came up to us and asked, ‘Are you the reading club’, We affirmed and she went and settled down. That is when we realised we have managed to reach sincere book lovers.”

Hyderabad Reads community plans to meet every Saturday at KBR from 4.30pm to 7pm. What if it rains? “The tree cover at the Park is amazing, also I don’t think anyone would mind showing up with an umbrella to protect their books,” adds Priyanka.

Following Hyderabad Reads, Vizag Reads and Vijayawada Reads communities also started. Vizag Reads meets every Sunday at Vuda Central Park (9 am to 11 am) and Vijayawada Reads meets at KDGO Park, every Sunday (7am to 10am).