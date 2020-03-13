Easy to build, and durable

In a fast changing world where immediate gratification is the rule of the day, it is not surprising that housing too is viewed with similar timelines.

The construction industry, keen to satisfy this emerging market, is coming up with various options, with wood becoming an increasingly preferred choice especially in the context of the eco-friendly tag it comes with.

Long, neat and natural | Photo Credit: Mail

In the recent India Wood exhibition held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), WoodBarn India showcased cottages at the Canadian Wood stall. The combination of spruce, pine and fir revealed the use of tongue-and-groove technique in construction.

While the combination of these three varieties were opted for due to their inherent strength and dimensional stability, the interiors hosted other species such as western hemlock for the furniture, and yellow cedar for the door and door frames. Yellow cedar is a high quality substitute for the UPVC windows which keep out noise, dust and water.

Small and attractive

According to Sanjay Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, WoodBarn India, these wood structures can be put up in straight 12 hours. “Earlier the time required was 36 hours to have the cottage fully constructed but our tie-up with Lameco LHT Oy has reduced this to 12 hours, enabling us to bring in more energy efficiency.”

Self-sufficient and sustainable

In short, a typical self-sufficient wood cottage can be put up in a day, from dawn to dusk and would be up and running for use the same night. A point to note here, the wood used here is plantation wood, making it totally sustainable, working towards reducing the carbon footprint with its absorption and storage of carbon dioxide. Besides, when the structure is dismantled, the wood can either be recycled or it goes back to earth seamlessly, making it a perfect eco-friendly choice.

Given its increased thermal performance, a wood-frame construction results in lower heating and cooling costs compared to conventional structures. Besides coming in compact, well-managed spaces, the structure offers greater flexibility to alter the spaces, add in balconies, alcoves, walls or other features with relative ease. This is so in installing electrical and mechanical services too. Contrary to the myth that wood-framed structures are less durable, history shows many wood buildings having lasted over a hundred years.

A lifestyle statement

Pranesh Chhibber, Country Director, FII India (Canadian Wood), points that apart from the hospitality industry which is increasingly looking at using wood as building material for its resorts, there is also increased usage of wood in the residential category for villas, country homes, and farmhouses as a lifestyle statement.

“Canadian Wood is playing a significant role in offering technical support for building with wood using tongue-and-groove method, post & beam method besides the hybrid structures that use both wood and local bricks and stones.

This is besides the traditional use of wood in interiors, in cladding, doors, windows, pergolas, gazebos”, he states.

Reducing carbon footprint

Research shows that wood products use least amount of energy to manufacture, leaving the least impact on the quality of air and water, resulting in minimum carbon footprint.

The plantation wood which is sourced for the construction, also aids in absorbing the carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as they grow, storing this absorbed carbon dioxide for centuries. In North America, it is estimated that a typical wood frame house stores 29 tonnes of carbon dioxide which is typically the amount emitted by a family car running for five years.

The structures built by WoodBarn, with technical know-how from Lameco LHT Oy, are also designed to be fire-, earthquake- and termite resistant apart from being sound insulated.

The kiln dried and heat treated wood has moisture content of only 15-18 per cent, making it resistant to weathering. The base floor woods are ACQ treated to ensure the structure remains resistant to termites and other insects.

These versatile, adaptable, easy to assemble and dismantle structures are also cost efficient, contrary to expected concerns.