What in the Peach Fuzz?

January 12, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year warrants a ‘what were they thinking’ moment. Peach Fuzz is the most unfortunate name one could call a colour with ambitions to become the focal point of homes and walls for the next 12 months. Adding to the polarising effect: many on social media have already pronounced it boring.

But that’s not to say a few injections of the ‘subtly sensual’ shade — which Pantone declared inspires “feelings of community and collaboration, an air of calm, and a space to feel and heal” — can’t be incorporated. Perhaps less can be more, in this case. From cool, peachy coasters strewn on table tops to a stunning console in the entryway, here are a few options if you’d like to introduce a dash of the ‘in’ colour of the season.

Gardenia Peach

Aadyam Handwoven

There’s no better way to introduce a subtle splash of peach (let’s leave the fuzz out of the equation) than with some cushions. These silk and viscose cushion covers with their warm yet vivid patterns are a great bet. Fluff them up on drawing room sofas or pile them on your bed, these will help you stay colour current without overwhelming your aesthetic.

Details: thehouseofthings.com

Valencia Rug

Rug Society

This gorgeous floor essential is inspired by a summer trip to València, “a Spanish city where the heat is dominant and the colours vibrant”, as the brand puts it. With peachy yellow goodness dripping down one side — reminiscent of a bite of the citrusy fruit the city is renowned for — the contemporary hand-tufted natural wool and botanical silk rug is an infusion of warmth. We can see why Pantone feels the colour can create a space to “feel and heal”.

Details: rugsociety.eu

Infinity Console

Boca Do Lobo

With its sinuous lines, the Infinity Console is a stunning addition to entrance halls and drawing rooms alike. Handcrafted in Portugal, the piece has a geometric mosaic wood veneer top with ebony leaf marquetry, and a copper leaf base finished with high gloss varnish. There’s nothing unexciting about this signature luxury piece. Customisation is available, too.

Details: bocadolobo.com

Up-down Coasters

Byora Homes

If you’d rather not splurge to keep up with the 2024 decor trend, then these precision cut white and peach pink marble coasters are just right for you. Flip them to suit your mood and bring some brightness to your early morning tea or coffee routine. The practical can be fun, too.

Details: byorahomes.com

When the Skies are Peach

Abhigna Kedia

The upcoming artist is creating an identity for herself in the niche of resin art. And this mixed media with resin on HDF wood proves why. Inspired by line art and pointillism, Kedia uses acrylic paints, alcohol ink, pen and pigments to great effect in her artworks. This wall art, which taps into her belief in the concept of energies, will be a conversation starter no matter where you place it.

Details: artisera.com

Ivy and Seed Chandelier

Lladró

This handmade metallic chandelier with 16 lights is beautiful in peachy coral and red. Inspired by plants, you can spot floral motifs interspersed with organic and geometric lines. For instance, the hanging accessories reference seeds and bulbs, while the base of the lights is a hat-tip to leaves and flower petals. And don’t miss the lithophanes, which are inspired by the forms of forest mushrooms, according to the Spanish brand.

Details: lladro.com/en_in