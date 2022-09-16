Order of the day

Good tech can make life easy. Clean up your home, give away stuff, and cherish your space

“No one realises how beautiful it is to travel until he comes home and rests his head on his old, familiar pillow.” This old adage says it all.

Our homes are the beginning and ending of each and every day, which means they must be warm, welcoming, authentic, comfortable, easy, and a genuine reflection of the people who live there. Make home maintenance and eco-friendly habits a part of your everyday routine so that you don’t have to assign time to chores and cleanups every weekend.

Cut the clutter: If you haven’t used something in three years, chances are you never will. Figure out how much furniture you need; rooms should seem light, not bursting at the seams. Tackle closets, shelves, cabinets and storage areas ruthlessly! Don’t miss the stuff squirreled away in boxes and bags. Once you’re done, you’re still not done. Take an inventory of all rooms periodically to ensure that you stay clutter-free.

Donate: Cleanup done, it’s time to give away things. Donate old clothes and furniture to local charities. Apart from the feel-good factor, this will also leave you with more space. Your help may welcome old utensils, appliances and myriad small stuff. Old books and magazines can go to a local library, hospital or charity. For old toys, check with NGOs and charities.

Go green: Make a smart shift and adopt energy-efficient practices to bring down electricity bills. Fitting windows with double glass panes, direct shading devices such as pergolas and awnings, and low-e glazing enhance energy efficiency. Planned plantation helps shade roofs, windows and walls, bringing down temperatures by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius through evapo-transpiration. “Switch to CFLs (uses four times less energy and lasts eight times longer) or consider dimmers (dimming a light by 10% more than doubles a bulb’s life) and motion sensors (for outdoor lighting). A solar heating system is a worthwhile investment. Make space for saplings and plants; they look beautiful and add new life to a jaded space,” says Sonali Desai, a Vadodara-based designer.

Buy smart: Appliances such as refrigerator, air conditioner, washing machine and television account for a big chunk of electricity bills. Check the age and condition, and replace when needed (check the efficiency rating). LCD TVs and monitors draw less power than CRT/ plasma screens, and laptops can give annual energy savings of as much as 50% over a desktop. Put your laptop to sleep each night, dust the coils behind your refrigerator (they use more energy if grimy), and unplug electronics when not in use to stop ‘phantom’ energy draw.

Conserve: The best place to start conserving water is home. Check all faucets and pipes for leaks (a small leak can waste 20 gallons per day), and ensure that you never let the tap run — whether you’re brushing or washing utensils. Switch to showers instead of baths, don’t throw tissue in the toilet (flushing trash wastes an additional 5-7 litres), and use the washing machine/ dishwasher only for full loads. “Technology has helped create products that can help us be the change at home. Install a low-flow (uses less than 2.5 gallons per minute) toilet and showerheads, and low-flow faucet aerators to save gallons of water. A rain water harvesting system will pay dividends for years to come!” Sonali says.

Maintain: Your home may be that special place, but it won’t stay that way if you don’t maintain it. A yearly maintenance checklist is the best way to go. Things to check: appliances, kitchen sink, basins, grout and caulking (in kitchens and bathrooms), wear and tear on wood floors, seepage, cracks in walls, pest control, exteriors, lighting, driveways and patios.