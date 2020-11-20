Chintz and chairs for the holiday season

The Diwali lights may have dimmed, but there are more socially-distant holidays around the corner. Let December be about bringing the living room to life with pichwais for the walls and calico accessories. The show stealer is the vintage jiaoyi, or Hunter’s Chair, from China. Browse our picks:
Skyy Living - Calico Cushions Set
Chintz is timeless. As is the classic combination of blue and white. So, why not invest in this set inspired by patterns used in calico textiles — striking florals and intricate fish scales. The Coromandel cushion, with blossoms printed on calico-eque linen, and the Pondicherry pillow will stand the test of time. ₹6,470, on skyyliving.com
Tribe Home - Gajlaxmi Miniature
Jewellery brand Tribe by Amrapali has introduced home décor and we have our eyes on their collection of paintings. Like this beautiful composition of Goddess Laxmi. Created on handmade paper, the miniature is accented with 24 k gold leaf. But if, at ₹24,000, it is too heavy on the wallet, look to their range of affordable pichwais. The blue Kamdhenu is a good pick. ₹4,200, on tribeamrapali.com
Temperley London - Lotus Print Satin Embroidered Throw
Alice Temperley, one of Britain’s most sought after designers (and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s favourite), has always bemoaned the ephemeral nature of her designs. “We come up with beautiful prints, but every three months they have to be updated, and the old ones disappear — it is insulting,” she’d once told Vogue magazine. Now, with her newly-launched interior line, she is digging into her archives. Choose from tablecloths to cushions, and who knows, you may share a piece or two — like this lotus print throw hand embroidered in India — with Middleton! Approximately ₹78,850, on temperleylondon.com
Good Earth X Souk - Shanghai Hunting Chairs
Crafted in wood and rope with brass inlay, these chairs were traditionally used by the Chinese imperial family on hunting excursions. Now, swap the jungles for your living room and create a conversation starter with this rare pair. Part of the ongoing collab between boutique design studio Souk and Good Earth, it is ₹4,72,000, on goodearth.in
A by Amara - Aztec Leather Trunks
Storage just got stylish. This trunk from British boutique A by Amara has a colourful Aztec design printed on cotton, tan leather detailing, and tonnes of room. Finished with antique brass studs, its old-world feel will brighten up any corner. ₹24,990, on artavenue.com