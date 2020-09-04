Bengaluru was not down even during lockdown

CREDAI chief says despite the unavoidable crisis, the city’s real estate will recover sooner than most other cities, and there is good demand for completed projects. By Ranjani Govind

The strained and anxious real estate market during lockdown went through near-stagnant days with no construction activity and no bookings from home buyers. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal intervened to advice developers not to hold on to their stocks but “sell at realistic prices and not wait for a bailout from the Centre.” Fearing the massive backlog of construction work and unsold inventory that would be staring at developers and builders, especially during the last two quarters of 2020, the Minister added that everything would depend on how the offer is made. One can choose to be stuck with the material (inventory), or choose to sell at slightly lower rates and move forward, he indicated.

Bengaluru led the way with the maximum number of units launched compared to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata in Q2 2020 with a share recorded at 49% of the total new launches. The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Bengaluru, says the demand for residential in the affordable segment is picking up with serious buyers venturing out. While other cities are looking at discounts on real estate prices, Bengaluru has not seen any price reduction in any segment. “In fact developers are looking at 15 to 20 per cent hike in the next two quarters owing to input costs and labour shortage,” says Suresh Hari, Chairman, CREDAI Bengaluru, who spoke to Property Plus on the larger real estate scene in the city.

Excerpts

The real estate market is sluggish from the time of demonetisation, COVID-19 just adding salt to the wound. GDP in the last quarter has contracted to 23.9%. When do you think the economy and market will revive? In what ways can the government intervene to bring in confidence?

All factors earlier were getting neutralised, but COVID-19 was a sudden development . As everything is changing, the industry is also adapting to the new normal. The market is robust as regards enquiry is concerned. Online activity and social media-related conversions are high. The DGP figures across the globe have taken a major hit and India is one of the few that has taken least hit. Due to realignment of various segments, the demand for products is also changing. Gradually we see more demand arising for residential units of all categories. Initial feelers were that the luxury segment might take a hit. On the contrary the demand for this is also there and each category has increased enquiry.

The government has taken a lot of efforts, but much more is needed. They include:

* Moratorium period extension and interest waiver during the period.

* Stamp duty reduction to enable buyers take the call faster.

* Moratorium on EMI payment of consumers.

* Enhanced funding options for stalled projects.

* GST reduction with set-off provision option.

Even in a robust Bengaluru RE market, the lockdown sale was zero, we hear. When will we see a good pick-up?

The zero sale during lockdown was unavoidable. But once the market opened up, the enquiry levels too increased. Many members have confirmed that there is good demand for completed projects and where the project is in the advanced stage of completion.

The unavailability of labour stopped construction activities for nearly three months. What percentage do you see coming back?

The mass mis-communication or panic messages led to the exit of the majority of migrant labourers. The government, along with the industry, made all efforts to address the labour needs, but due to the fear and panic the labourers from other States made a quick exit. The return of such labour is slow, but many of the projects that had in-house labour stationed were able to get back to routine work. Most of the migrant workers were with specific skill and the construction industry would have had roughly 30% of them connected to the sector. We have sought an easy registration process for construction workers with unique individual number for them so that the benefit of the contribution the industry makes is accessible to them across the country.

What happens to the RERA deadlines that builders are committed to? Will the deadlines be extended to them?

Of course RERA authorities were very understanding and did extend the deadlines. The only challenge we had was registration of agreement during the lockdown and post-opening. We sought waiver of mandatory registration of agreements for some time due to the fear of visiting public places by customers.

The EMI moratorium will only be another burden on home buyers who will land up paying more interest on the accumulated principal?

We have sought government’s help to customers by easing their EMI payment terms and also for an extension. This will have a cascading effect. It’s a challenge for many who have lost their jobs. With moratorium, existing customers will get time to recover from the current crisis. That’s the stretch that anyone can expect, to be fair. Such allowances may help newer home buyers to gain confidence to decide on their future buy, as their job continuity would be established in a couple of months when the economy takes a recovery path. This would help them tackle the accumulated interest later.

What about the unsold units inventory piling up, especially with no liquidity right now? Are the builders ready for price slashes to bring in a balance?

The compilation is going on, we have no data available, as builders would perhaps wait for an active market and then take stock. But given the huge rush that is expected post-Deepavali from buyers, the unsold inventory numbers won’t be scary, compared with other cities as Mumbai and New Delhi. Bangalore’s RE market will recover sooner than most other cities.

Will the finance institutions and banks offer credit to builders and developers on a large scale to complete their projects?

At present only SWAMIH (Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing) fund is available. The industry is seeking availability of builder finance on easier norms or terms. Real estate enables more than 200 allied industries. So any support to real estate will enable more employment and faster economic revival.