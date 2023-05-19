Ancient heritage, modern homes

May 19, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST

Celebration of heritage - in the traditional arts and crafts - is not one to be doubted, especially with increasing awareness in revival realisations happening to preserve our arts. Yet, while consciousness and loud calls prevail in saving the art of handmade crafts, the ground realities of actual conservation do not appear so rosy or conducive for taking forward on a significant scale. The question then arises: are we staring at a scenario of disappearing heritage?

Sensitive to this situation, the Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID), Bangalore Regional Chapter, along with Sri Sri Rural Development Program, recently hosted a conversation on heritage and its conservation through possible uses in contemporary built spaces.

The discussion began on the note of traditional crafts increasingly failing to be passed down generations as was done in the past, with the arts and crafts losing the core fabric of the intricate skills imparted and learnt over a lengthy period.

While this scenario was sought to be circumvented by starting of specific skill centres geared to impart this skilling and knowledge to those choosing to enter this segment, the challenges of incorporating the traditional arts and crafts on a large scale into contemporary interiors was brought to the fore, as “a significant market is the basis for any art or craft to survive and flourish.”

Commenting on this, Architect Prathima Seethur of Wright Inspires stated, “The chief issue here is the limited awareness, starting from children to adults, on the extent of skill-sets, traditional elements and heritage our country harbours. This is the case in also the eagerness to imbibe the same into the lifestyle.”

She said, it is important to enable our future generation to appreciate as well as adapt these into their lifestyle. “Besides, skilling should go beyond the fabric of being passed down generations to keep the heritage alive.”

Finding the market

For any skill to thrive there needs to be a market, to ensure the artisan has enough to subsist if the traditional art or craft is chosen as the livelihood, opined Architect Shruti Vedavyas of Jaisim Fountainhead. “The contemporary scene throws up requirements that are totally different from the scene existing in the past. To be able to incorporate traditional arts into a contemporary interior, innovation is the key where the technique or craft can be used in varied applications as against its traditional use. This way the core skill-sets will be preserved, yet opening more avenues and larger market for these products.”

She pointed to the application of the handmade Athangudi tiles which were ubiquitous in the erstwhile mansions of Karaikudi. “These can still be used as a highlight on a wall, as an accent on the floor, possibly infused as a tile into a table instead of merely looking at its application as flooring material.

Such innovation would address the business component and possibility of a lucrative market for the craft to survive, she elaborated.

Quality and delivery challenges

Yet another challenge that looms large is the quality of the product delivered when the skilling is not complete and equally so the possibilities of continuous supply for a large scale usage as the products are essentially handmade.

Negating this was Architect Indrajit Kembhavi of Kembhavi Architecture Foundation. “Skilling will play a major role and also tilt the balance in terms of commercial benefits received as well as respect for these skilled professions, resulting in better supply. Skilful and appropriate marketing and promotion of these products again will go a long way in altering the scene. Strong control over quality, supply and delivery would again permit larger global exposure to scale up going forward,” he stated.

Addressing the mindset

Any change or even commitment to revive requires a specific mindset. Architect Senthil Kumar Doss of Play Architecture pointed to this mindset, stating that currently addressing heritage is only at the surface level. “The integrity practsced in the past needs to be revisited and learnt. In the traditional structures there was a continuous relationship through the entire process executed unlike the surface-level address that is done now. A shift to a deeper platform would broaden the influence and when work has depth, longer sustenance need not be doubted.”

Key plank of sustainability

Pointing out that the average age of a working and practising weaver of the famous Kanchipuram silk sarees is close to 60 and with younger generation reluctant to learn the skills or take up the profession due to lack of a lucrative market or steady income, Bharathy Harish, Director, Madhurya Creations, a heritage revival boutique, stated that unless the market is made sustainable, it is going to be a struggle going forward. “Social media has helped immensely to create awareness as well as bring in information on heritage crafts, arts and weaves which was lacking earlier. Yet, the knowledge of the diverse heritage and skills available in the country is still extensively small and inadequate.”

According to Bharathy, if it became a habit or strong inclination for public to study further on the information available on social media, this would help increase the awareness and desire to bring in the arts and crafts in a small measure into the household in varied forms. “This would make a significant difference,” she says. This calls for a change in the mindset, where heritage is not perceived as expensive but going back to the roots. It would help inculcate and appreciate the heritage forms to preserve them in whatever form, be it handmade wall and floor tiles, exquisite wooden furniture or craftwork, paintings on cushions, silk weaves as wall play or upholstery, carved furniture or pillars in interiors. “The awareness of handmade art, their availability, and marketability will all then fall in line,” she says.