January 11, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

Accidents claimed 486 lives across Mandya district in 2022, according to Superintendent of Police N. Yathish. He was speaking at the Traffic Safety Week launched in Mandya on Wednesday. He said most of the deaths could have been avoided if traffic rules were adhered to by the public. A series of programmes will be held from January 11 to 17 h to mark the week and spread public awareness.