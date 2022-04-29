High five, India! 

Five bars figure on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list

The seventh edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022, which was released on Thursday evening, features five Indian bars, including Goa’s Tesouro, which ranks fourth on the list. Sponsored by Perrier, the awards ceremony was held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Bangkok, for the first time in three years. The list also includes 14 new entries located in 16 cities across the continent, out of which four — Home, Hoots’ and Sidecar are from New Delhi and Copitas is from Bangaluru — are from India.

Donovan Vaz, owner of Tesouro, says, “This is the first time we have made it to the list and it is a huge thing for all of us. The fact that this year, eight bars from India have been selected [the rest are part of the extended top 100 list] is an indication that Indian bars are doing a lot of creative things. The recognition will further encourage to uplift and improve the skillset of the bar men”.

With over 25 years of experience in bartending, Yangdup of Sidecar says, his motive at work is not to be listed, but admits that such recognitions are encouraging for the team nevertheless. “It is a moment of pride for all of us in the bartending community to see so many outlets being chosen from India. Recognitions like these gives everyone a thrust to innovate and re-invent ourselves in the F&B industry,” he adds.