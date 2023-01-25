Watch | Why is this millet eatery in Visakhapatnam so popular?

Have you tried millet idlis and dosas?

In Visakhapatnam, a growing number of people are making the switch from traditional rice batter idlis, to healthier alternatives offered by millets.

This eatery, called Vasenapoli, sees long queues every day, for its special idlis, dosas, jowar roti, millet cakes, and much more. The popularity of this hotel soared after the former Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu visited his stall and tweeted about it in 2021.

In fact, the United Nations recently declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

What makes Vasenapoli idlis special?

