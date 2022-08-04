A video featuring Moringa honey, which is among the most popular varieties of floral nectar in the food sector in Tamil Nadu.

Have you heard of Moringa honey? What makes this type of honey unique is its woody flavour.

N Dhandayuthapani is a 53-year-old farmer and beekeeper from the Cauvery delta region. For the past two decades, he has been growing moringa honey in Kurumbapatti.

His beekeeping enterprise produces five tonnes of moringa honey in Tamil Nadu and 12 tonnes in Karnataka per year.

How is the honey processed?

Women workers at the farm are seen kitted out in netted beekeeper hats. They light up a small bundle of coconut fibre. It is then placed in a metal container and the smoke filter is let through a wooden hive box. The buzzing inside would then seem to slacken a bit.

They then open the top and calmly pull out wooden frames filled with the busy insects to check the bees’ progress. After two weeks, the honey is ready for harvest.

