Think cuisine from North-East in the Himalayan belt and mostly momos, thukpa and dhindo come to mind. These dishes have also taken over our kitchens and the street food space over the years.

Introducing some traditional flavours of the Himalayas is a newly-opened place called The Local Cafe (TLC) in Greater Kailash Part I. A team led by Sangpo Tenzin offers an experience that captures the distinct flavours of the region and fuses local ingredients. Sikkimese food is largely rice-based and the cuisine is usually a blend of Lepcha, Tibetan and Nepalese cuisines, given the small mountain state’s geographical location.

A postgraduate in management from Delhi University, Tenzin was inspired by the city’s reputation as a melting pot of cultures, and decided to give local residents a taste of food from his hometown.

TLC brings to the table culinary traditions from the Himalayan region, combining the spices of Sikkim, Nepal and Tibet to create a unique fusion of dishes, says Tenzin. He adds that special coffee cultivated in Sikkim is also served.

.

The menu has Himalayan Calzone, Dalle Fries and Shanghai Pasta, which are unique fusion cuisine creations. Tenzin explains how native food in the Himalayas are nourishing and functional as mostly fresh or fermented food is consumed depending on the weather; if the spices become scarce, what is available locally is used for seasoning the dishes.

The TLC chefs keep tweaking the spice levels to keep the palate tingling for Delhi customers. I loved the Dalle Fries and the Himalayan Calzone.

There are other options too such as the Tibetan Bread Sandwich, Amdo Flat Noodles in Laphing Sauce, Thai Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce, and Sikkimese Style Chicken Wings.

Sikkimese Style Chicken Wings is a comforting item with tender chicken on the inside, flavored with Himalayan spices, and served with crispy corn on the side. Glazed with barbeque sauce and spring onions, the finishing touch balances the flavor of the meat, and the seasoned spice rub on the wings. Amdo Flat Noodles in Laphing Sauce is a must-try! The bowl of soupy flat noodles originally from Tibet is served with or without cold soup and has a vibrant color scheme of red, yellow, and orange as well as tangy, sour, and spicy flavors. Originally with no taste or flavor of the laphing sheet, when paired with a peanut sauce served with red pepper chili, vinegar and soy sauce it is a perfect complement to the noodles.

The ambience inside the cafe is warm. It has been decorated with traditional Tibetan prayer flags, hand-paintings on the brick walls and small lamps on the roof. Collectively, the food and the decor lent a peaceful Himalayan vibe. Choose to sit in the balcony as it offers a beautiful view of the Delhi skyline.

At present, TLC has four outlets, three in Sikkim and one in Delhi.

The Local Cafe, I-304, Block R, Greater Kailash Part I ; Meal for two costs ₹1,000; Call 7908169136 for reservation