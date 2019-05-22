Fashion

Who wore white best at Cannes 2019?

White outfits were the clear winner on the red carpet at Cannes this year

Forget the classic little black dress, or the campy colours and sequins of the Met Gala. There was one shade that dominated the red carpet at Cannes — white. “It’s a more confident colour than black — it is unabashed, has nothing to hide, it won’t mask flaws like darker colours,” says celebrity stylist Niharika Bhasin Khan.

The Indian contingent, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi, sported looks that ran the gamut from ethereal to edgy. While Khan picks Sonam K Ahuja’s Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit in silver as one of her favourites — “It’s always a treat to see Indians wearing Indian designers,” she says — it was the custom Ralph and Russo couture tuxedo that made (literal) waves. Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets a special mention for twinning with husband Nick Jonas, who wore an all-white tuxedo.

Hollywood wasn’t far behind — Michelle Rodriguez, Gong Li, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez walked the red carpet in white, while Eva Longoria and Rita Ora opted for the pristine look at events on the sidelines. Swipe through to see how the colour was styled in a variety of ways, and let us know who wore it best in the comments.

