Who wore white best at Cannes 2019?

Deepika Padukone in custom Peter Dundas, featuring a thigh-high slit and a train. She paired this with strappy black Aquazzura heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Photo: ANTONIN THUILLIER

Priyanka Chopra Jonas serving bridal looks in a Georges Hobeika number, with Chopard jewellery. Photo: LOIC VENANCE

Bella Hadid made her Cannes red carpet début in a tiered tulle white gown by Dior Haute Couture, at the screening of ‘Rocketman’. Photo: Francois Durand

Michelle Rodriguez attends the screening of ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ wearing a fairytale-inspired ballgown, embellished with fringe detailing throughout. It was created by Lebanese-American designer, Rami Kadi. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Eva Longoria sported several white outfits at Cannes this year, including a tailored white suit jacket with wide-legged trousers and a sheer white top and jacket with gold paisley-printed pants. We pick this custom Penelope Mai silk jumpsuit that she wore to the Sardegna Festival photo call. Photo: @evalongoria on Instagram

L'Oréal Paris ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a dramatic white feathered and tulle dress by Ashi Studio. Photo: Gisela Schober

Gong Li, the recipient of this year’s Women in Motion prize, in a Ralph and Russo couture gown featuring their signature Chantilly lace. Photo: JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER

British singer Rita Ora wore Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood to a Magnum ice-cream photo call, teamed with feathered heels and a statement necklace. Photo: Special Arrangement

Selena Gomez made her début on the Cannes red carpet in Louis Vuitton: a leather and satin bustier and skirt, with belt buckle straps, quilted fabric and pleating. She changed things up for the after party in a little white dress by the same designer. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Former Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio in Ralph and Russo. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Diana Penty sported a white and gold silk number — a “custom made butterfly wing sari” — with a tulle pallu, designed by Amit Aggarwal. Photo: @dianapenty on Instagram

Kangana Ranaut attended a Chopard party dressed in a white one-shoulder gown with a cowl neck, by Australian designer Toni Matičevski. A statement blue cat-eye and diamond and emerald earrings by Sweta Mehta completed the look. Photo: @team_kangana_ranaut on Instagram

On the Instagram caption accompanying this image, Huma Qureshi said, “Sari, not sorry!” This white Gaurav Gupta creation was given an upgrade with a silver-embroidered cape and Fabergé jewels. Photo: @iamhumaq on Instagram