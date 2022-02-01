Striped for luck: Year of the Tiger gifting

How local and global fashion and beauty brands have interpreted this Chinese zodiac sign with limited edition 2022 capsules

The red envelopes have been distributed and the nián gao (New Year rice cakes) polished off, but the gifting needn’t stop. With almost every luxury and high street brand launching Year of the Tiger capsules, there’s a lot to choose from. Like Burberry’s bold eight-piece collection — with striped Lola bags, jacquard dresses, polo shirts, cashmere scarves and shorts — that taps into motifs of strength and fun. Starbucks’ line of brightly-coloured drinkware sporting geometric patterns, a cuddly big cat, and happy hues such as butter yellow, coral and cool blue are sure-fire bestsellers. And did we mention a special line from MAC cosmetics that includes an eyeshadow palette, a highlighter, and lipsticks?

For some Tiger love right through the year, our pick of fashion, accessories and make-up has you covered.

FASHION

Gucci

Lunar New Year Collection

The Italian luxury house has interpreted the animal in different ways, in a specially-curated selection of RTW and accessories. Spot the big cat on sweaters, skirts, and the classic Rhyton and Ace sneakers, while elsewhere the words ‘Gucci tiger’ are emblazoned on totes, sun glasses and slip-ons. ₹29,500 approx onwards, on gucci.com

Saksham and Neharicka

Red Tiger Printed Sari

For traditionalists, there’s this handwoven chanderi with a large tiger print on the pallu. With a hand embroidered border, it is ₹17,900, on perniaspopupshop.com

Balenciaga

Year of the Tiger Collection

From cash belts and lanyards to shirts, button dresses and sweaters, the Spanish fashion house’s Year of the Tiger line is varied, and very orange! Show off your stripes with this cashmere and wool cropped sweater in orange and black tiger knit. ₹93,600 approx, on balenciaga.com

Masaba

Tiger Lily Ruched Top

This bold prosperity red Tiger Lily ruched top is still a favourite. The Mumbai-based designer-actor was spotted in it. Team with ripped jeans or shorts. ₹8,999, on houseofmasaba.com

ACCESSORIES

Nike

Dunk Low CNY

The Nike special-edition Year of the Tiger colourway hits shelves this month. With light grey suede toe boxes and black quarters, the kicks are accessorised with black and gold stripes to celebrate 2022’s Chinese zodiac sign. Don’t miss the tonal floral embroidery on the swooshes, throat and collar. ₹24,000 approx, on stockx.com

Marc Jacobs

Year of the Tiger Mini Jacquard Tote

According to the Chinese zodiac, the tiger symbolises courage and independence. The American designer is celebrating this with his tiger stripe colourblock jacquard bag, denoting “challenge and imagination”. With a removable strap and embroidered logo, it is ₹24,400 approx, on marcjacobs.com

Louis Vuitton

Precious Tiger Beanie

The majestic beast turns quite the cutie in this beanie and is seen posing with one of the French maison’s iconic leather goods. Just right for the season, along with others in the capsule: a scarf, a square, and a shawl. ₹42,000 approx, on us.louisvuitton.com

Swarovski

Asian Symbols Tiger

This collectible is adorable. There’s no way around it. Embodying the “charming and friendly character” of those born in the Year of the Tiger, the crystal cat — with 390 facets of yellow, brown, black, clear and red crystal — holds a lucky Chinese lantern on its tail. ₹12,600 approx, on swarovski.com

MAKEUP

Clinique

CNY Limited Edition

The brand has launched a special trio for the new year: a limited edition Even Better Clinical dark spot corrector, Dramatically Different moisturising lotion, and a Cheek Pop highlighter. In gorgeous reddish-pink packaging, the tiger can be spotted as the bottle cap and embossed on the highlighter. From ₹2,200 approx to ₹11,500, on clinique.com

Huda Beauty

Lunar New Year Duo

Live on the wild side. The brand’s giving you the tools: a Wild Obsessions Palette with nine shades — from regal gold shimmers to buttery browns — and the Fierce Liquid Matte Lipstick, in a striking orange-red shade. ₹2,300 approx to ₹2,800, on hudabeauty.com

Charlotte Tilbury

Year of the Tiger Trio

Wear your self-belief and confidence, with a helping hand from the British cosmetics brand. They have introduced their award-winning (and celebrity-loved) Charlotte’s Magic Cream moisturiser, Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder, and Hot Lips lipstick as a limited edition Make-up Kit — with lucky red tiger print packaging. ₹33,300 approx, on charlottetilbury.com

ONE FOR THE KIDS

LEGO

Lunar New Year Ice Festival

Recreate a Chinese ice festival with this 1,519-piece set. With features including a frozen lake, penguin-shaped sled, ski slope, ice sculpture, and 13 minifigures (don’t miss the one in a tiger outfit), the set is ideal for ages eight and above. ₹10,000 approx, on lego.com