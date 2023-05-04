Raw Mango opens store in Hyderabad

May 04, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

Designer Sanjay Garg reached the Raw Mango store in Hyderabad nursing a hangover from the launch party. Post a rushed ‘ Hi, Hello’ to his staff, he spots some of his loyal customers-turned-friends. They hug, greet each other and make promises to stay in touch over Whatsapp. “Did you take a look around? Not just the store, I want you to see outside the store as well,” Sanjay tells them.

Finally, he settles down for a chat with MetroPlus but not before, “First, did you look around the store? These tables are also made here, I simply love the ‘raw’ look!” he says, pointing to a round metal top table. By ‘raw’, he means the dented surface and finish on the edges. Sanjay explains the look and interiors, “This Hyderabad store has a modernist presence; this was a great opportunity to explore some of the designs and their histories while examining their current relevance, reach and possibilities in our local contexts.”

The space has reclaimed terrazzo flooring and in-house crafted furniture and fixtures that showcase the brand’s aesthetic sensibilities. The store features five distinct rooms, each dedicated to the brand’s collections of saris, textiles, garments and bridal wear.

The store, a sprawling bungalow, has all-white exteriors and just the trees and plants, minus any urban landscaping around the property, gives this place a warm welcoming vibe. Sanjay says, “This place was way above my budget, but I could feel Raw Mango belonged here. My plan for a store in Hyderabad was delayed by three to four years for want of an apt location. I am glad because the delay allowed me to get this beautiful home.”

The step garden in particular is where Sanjay would love to spend time. The store celebrates natural light. The large windows — a common theme in the space — allow natural light to flood the interiors. Walls have been knocked off to make way for large wooden framed glass doors and windows. No matter where one sits, the sky and the trees on the low ground of the bungalow are visible. Sanjay says, “Nothing is more beautiful than Nature and natural light. I can sit in this store for hours and admire the sky. The planning and the rebuilding that went into getting this look have been worth it; I am very proud of it.”

Various corners and walls of the store are adorned with quirky miniature sculptures of a Garuda, gorilla, swan etc, inspired by different motifs seen on sarees.

Sanjay is a fabric and textile designer for the world but it won’t be wrong to call him an artist who dabbled with photography, sculptures and life philosophy to some extent. His art collectables at the store stand proof. “Textile designing is a medium through which the world knows me. However, any brand is more than a product; it reflects the designer’s aesthetic. Whether it is a raw material, music or colour, I question myself about what it would mean for Raw Mango. The challenging and questioning make me constantly think, design and improve,” he says.

Does the need to create something new in the form of art make him a control freak? Abashed, Sanjay responds, “I am; however much I don’t want to and dislike it. I do want things in a certain way, but am not obsessive about it.”

Does that involve dealing with anger issues? He simply answers: “My team by now have learnt to deal with my creative side.”

Raw Mango’s 2021 design book indicates that Sanjay the designer is a philosopher as well. He laughs, “That was a phase of my life, I was in love; I am still in love and in my 40s, I felt like a teenager. ”

Has he made an effort to make Raw Mango an aspirational brand for the salaried crowd? “Not really! My store, design and brand might look intimidating, but honestly, there are a lot of pieces in the ₹5,000-₹6,000 range.”

Sanjay believes that no one will be judged if a shopper were to shop at a budget of ₹10,000 or less.