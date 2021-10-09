Indian fashion debuts in the metaverse with Manish Malhotra’s NFTs

A few months ago, when The Hindu Weekend delved into fashion NFTs, we came across several international experiments — from NFTs given away to selected attendees at Paris Fashion Week, to Brooklyn-based digital creator Ravi Guru Singh, who minted the first traditional Indian fashion NFT collection. But where were the Indian fashion designers? Why weren’t we seeing NFT bundles from a Tarun Tahiliani or Anamika Khanna?
The ongoing FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week has finally catapulted us into the metaverse. Manish Malhotra just dropped India’s first fashion NFT on homegrown platform WazirX, and it sold out in seconds! The collection included sketches and GIFs of five couture pieces worn by models and actors such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Lisa Ray. ‘Illuminous Showstopper’, a custom-made constellation sketch for Kareena Kapoor Khan, got the highest bid — picked up by NFT creator-collector Mike Blue for 3,000 WRX (approximately ₹2.8 lakh).
We are counting on it, especially with the recent news that Italian luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana has set a new record by selling NFTs amounting to around $6 million. We’d like to break some records too.