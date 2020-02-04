How to accessorise this Chinese Year of the Rat

Every year, like clockwork, brands launch clothing and accessories pinned on the Chinese zodiac animal of that year. 2020, however, is the year of the rat – the bringer of diseases and dirt, and plain ol’ shivers. A hard sell for luxury, you’d think, but then that’s where you get creative. Some have gone the cutesy way — Burberry launched an online game, Ratberry, as part of its Lunar New Year campaign — while others have kept it life-like and long tailed. Marc Jacobs’ collab with Miami-based skate brand, Stray Rats, even had rats in the photoshoot! Here are a few ways to do beady eyes and whiskers.

Chloé

Printed Rat T-shirt

These whimsical illustrations are disconcertingly lifelike, unkempt fur and all. But the pastel shade — the colour blue (and the number three) is believed to bring good fortune — and the rendition of the rodents clutching the French label’s ‘C’ bags, give it a winsome charm. Approximately ₹34,160, on net-a-porter.com.

Gucci

Cruise 2020

The Chinese word for ‘rat’ can also be translated as ‘mouse’. So, the Italian luxury brand collaborated with Disney and plastered Mickey Mouse across its 2020 line of luggage and bags (and its ready-to-wear). We pick the playful mouse on this GG canvas globe trotter suitcase, trimmed with light brown leather detailing. Approximately ₹2,77,320, on gucci.com.

Rag and Bone

Pizza Rat Crew

It came, it saw, and it (almost) carried a slice of pizza home. But now the pepperoni-loving rat that went viral in 2015 makes a re-entry with this Lunar capsule collection. Different types of soft yarn gives “textural interest that fits the Pizza Rat graphic”, claims the American fashion label; we just like the black tee and that silly grin. ₹30,368, on rag-bone.com.

Chota péro

Wool Sweater

The Delhi brand launched its fall winter 2020 line for children a few days ago at Pitti Bimbo in Italy. And we spotted snouts. This hand-knitted merino wool sweater sports an embroidered mouse illustrated by Parisian artist Nathalie Lété. Layer it over péro’s handwoven silk striped dress or team it with their merino chequered wool trousers for some frosty-day chic. Details: pero.co.in.

Louis Vuitton

Vuittonite

Louis Vuitton cracks the cute quotient with this pearly white pendant of a rat clutching a black enamel House trunk. Approximately ₹31,240, on en.louisvuitton.com.

Moschino

Mickey Rat Bomber

With contrasting sleeves and an oversize fit, the bomber gets a cool update with Robert Armstrong’s underground comix character, Mickey Rat. Embroidered patches of the beer-swilling anti-hero adorns both the front and the back. This one’s a head-turner, snout’s honour! Approximately ₹1,11,930, on moschino.com.