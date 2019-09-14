Get Sabyasachi at a bargain on Rewear

Would you buy a kurta-palazzo set created by Sabyasachi Mukherjee in 2007, if it had only been worn once? Or are you someone who wouldn’t be seen in the same designer outfit twice?

With conversations revolving around sustainability and slow fashion, the new re-commerce site, Rewear, founded by Vikram Ramchandani, acts as a bridge for people in both camps. In the two weeks since their launch, they have over 300 members, both buyers and sellers (membership is free for both). Of course, there are several international sites with a similar model, like Vestiaire, thredUp and The RealReal, as well as Luxepolis from India, an online marketplace for pre-owned luxury goods. However, Ramchandani says, “Our USP is the verification process, and making sure the garments reach the customer like new.”

Counting steps

A 2009 Anamika Khanna signature tunic with zardosi work, for instance, will first be authenticated by “people who have worked with the designer for several years”. It will then be taken through two rounds of stain/odour removal and dry cleaning. The price will be decided based on the overall condition of the piece.

The minimum original retail price of consigned garments should be ₹35,000 and above, and only 27 approved designers will be considered, he explains. Ramchandani is not new to the fashion industry — as co-founder of Think Pattern, he has invested in designer label Payal Khandwala and accessory brand Tachi.

Unlike other reselling / rent the runway concepts, Rewear does not put up all their stock on the website. “We get buyers to fill in a form with details on what they’re looking for, sizing, etc. We then send them options,” he says, adding that these are curated by a team with years of experience as merchandisers. There is also a 72-hour return window. How do they ensure people aren’t wearing it in that period? “There are certain tell-tale signs. We do inspect the product upon return to evaluate its validity,” he says.

Money matters

Consignees can opt to use the money they make for future purchases on the site or have it deposited in their bank account. Rewear has also tied up with partner stores where the amount can be redeemed on new clothing. This includes Collage in Chennai, Ensemble in Mumbai and Delhi, and Cinnamon in Bengaluru. Since these stores don’t sell their stock on the site, Ramchandani says they were initially hesitant to align themselves with a reselling platform. “Since they were pioneers of multi-designer outlets, we were able to convince them to try something new. It also gave us added legitimacy to have them on board,” he says.

As for educating customers and going past the taboo of buying pre-owned clothes, he says it is not just about the money. “Even if you don’t need the money, you can help others who want to buy designer at a lesser cost, and stem the plagiarism that happens in the market. This can be a truly sustainable way for consumers to be responsible for their choices without giving up their needs or wants of fashion,” he concludes.

Visit rewear.in