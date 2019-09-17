Of fire temples and the Parsi way of life

A heritage walk conducted by Sahapedia on Saturday, went off the beaten track and sought to explore Zoroastrianism and Parsi culture through a visit to a Fire Temple in the city.

The expedition began with a visit to the century-old Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy Education Society Boys Hostel, popularly known as Reddy Hostel in Abids. The diverse group of people that turned up, soaked in the vistas of the majestic building, its symmetrical beauty and old world charm. Though we didn’t venture in, we listened to the little nuggets of history — like the fact that Persian inscription at the entrance was created to please the Nizam.

Theosophical society | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Colonial charm

The next stop was the building of the Theosophical Society, steeped in colonial grandeur and surrounded by trees. The sudden bout of rain didn’t deter participants and soon, everyone stepped inside to explore the unique interiors which were designed akin to a church. Wooden benches, stained glass and high ceilings with rafters greeted visitors while there was a lot to document for photography enthusiasts, including a framed certificate dated 1882.

One of the most striking features people realise after stepping in, is the descent of calm upon them, a far cry from the madding crowds just outside the threshold that opens up to the popular eat street of Abids.

Khyati Kulshreshtha, who works with an IT company, says heritage walks like these help to connect with like-minded people. “I am from Madhya Pradesh and wouldn’t know of these places but for the heritage walk. They help build curiosity — about people, places and cultures.”

The last stop of the walk was the Parsi Fire Temple in Abids. Though non-Parsis are not allowed to enter the premises, the participants could walk around the sprawling grounds, soak in the blissful and rarefied atmosphere of a Parsi baug and yes, take a picture of the majestic temple.

Mehernosh Bharucha, head priest of the fire temple

The highlight of the evening was an hour-long talk by the head priest of the fire temple, Mehernosh Bharucha. Peppered with the fabled Parsi sense of humour, he walked those present through the long and tumultuous history of Zoroastrianism, its beliefs and teachings and helped participants understand one of the world’s oldest belief systems.

He shed light on the philanthropic bent of Parsis, their festivities and their assimilation into Indian culture, while treating the visitors to kadak chai and biscuits.

Twenty seven year-old Sarabjeet Singh who travelled all the way from Hitec City says he was inspired to know more about the Parsi way of life, thanks to a book he is reading and adds that the walk was illuminating. “I’ve never heard of these places in the city and coming here wouldn’t have been possible on my own. If I didn’t come here today, I would’ve crossed this place without any knowledge of the immense sense of value system it entails.”

The walk, conducted by Mohammad Abdul Nayeem who holds a PhD in Management and teaches Organisational Behaviour at ICFAI Business school, ensured that one learnt new facets about both religion and heritage.