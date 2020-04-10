Community Radio and the lockdown

Using the lockdown in a creative, productive manner, ensuring physical and mental well-being and discussing ways to stay safe from the Coronavirus are just some of the areas of discussions to be covered by an upcoming radio talk series 144lilum Kuzhanthaigal Nalan on Rathinavani 90.8 CR, a community radio of Rathinam Institution. Mukesh Mohankumar, head of Rathinavani, says it is an effort to address the virus in such a way that it does not scare the young people. “In many homes, adults scare their children instead of educating them about the virus,” he says.

The series will demystify the virus and clear the air about misconceptions. Speakers will include government officials and those from private NGOs who will discuss crucial topics such as immunity boosters for adolescents and children during lockdown, mental health issues, health and hygiene. The series is jointly put together by the District Social Welfare Office, UNICEF and CRY. “There will be talks on the scope of digital education. Online teaching has taken off in a big way now abroad. There will also be discussions on whether going online is a bane or a boon,” explains Mukesh, adding how if implemented, it would help children, especially in rural and tribal pockets.

“Our focus is on the adolescents in the age group between 10 and 19. We often tend to forget this category. It is vacation time and they are stuck indoors. We want to engage with them on topics like career guidance, traditional games, to name a few,” says Gayathri Menon, district coordinator of UNICEF programme in Coimbatore.

The series will also encourage youth to take part in a novel campaign. “ It could be a painting, a poem or something they have written,”says Gayathri. To participate, they have to register at Rathinavani 90.8, and then submit a photograph of themselves holding their artwork (done on a single A4 sheet). “ Using these photos, we will create a picture video that will be circulated on Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram,” explains Gayathri.