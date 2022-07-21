Chennai’s new music and comedy hubs are reviving the post-lockdown scene

Tree-capped open spaces, high-ceilinged stages, spirited pubs… a string of new and refurbished performance spaces, that cropped up in Chennai amid the lockdowns, are now raring to go

A DJ console and turntables, a fan and some light are the only things that fit inside a makeshift food truck parked on the second-floor at Gears and Garage, Nungambakkam. There is just about enough space for one person to stand comfortably, but with a bar to its left and a projector-ready wall to its right, the setup is ripe for partying. This one-month-old space has already hosted a string of talent: DJs, indie bands and standup comics. Most are from within the city, some come from other parts of the country — from old city favourites like Sean Roldan & Friends to DJ Ankytrixx, who has taken his sound to Ibiza, Berlin and Amsterdam before bringing it to Chennai.

DJ Ankytrixx at Gears and Garage | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Gears and Garage is among a new crop of city spaces dedicated to encouraging indie talent. While it focusses on burgeoning Chennai’s nightlife, others offer a lighter experience. This past weekend, when standup comic Chockalingam did his first solo hour — a personal benchmark for comedians — he was hindered by a fiercely rainy evening and audience members who kept trickling in over an hour late. And yet, the show was a success, partly because of his ability to create warmth and camaraderie among a room of strangers, and partly because the size of the 38-seater venue, Canopy, helped the gathering feel intimate.

Tucked amid a cluster of residential buildings in Kodambakkam, Canopy also offers a tree-covered open space that can hold 150 people at a time. This has been used for ensemble comedy line-ups, flea markets and a host of other events since the space first opened in December 2020, with a fresh bout of pandemic-hit lockdowns at its heels.

“We finally became active this March. We still hold the dance classes we had originally opened Canopy with, besides comedy nights, art workshops, food carnivals…” says Sagarika Ganeshyam, whose family has owned this property for the past two years. “We have been living in the neighbourhood for decades, so the neighbours are welcoming of what I do here. They even come for some of our events,” adds the teacher who first began teaching dance to children in this space before branching out to other events. To that end, one wall has been recently painted a bright mural of blues, greens and oranges “with leaves and critters that you are likely to spot right outside” and the periphery has been dug up to divert rainwater and prevent waterlogging.

Sagarika Ganeshyam with children from her dance class at Canopy | Photo Credit: Pradeep R

So even as the rain lashed outside on Sunday night, Chockalingam’s audience was snug, comfortable and snorting with happy laughter. “It is important to have a venue that understands the needs of comedians and keeps it fluid,” explains the comedian, “On nights like these, when we connect with the audience, it helps to go on for a few extra minutes. We don’t want organisers who keep an eye on the clock without looking at other factors.”

Another venue that is familiar with artiste needs is Medai - The Stage, a refurbished version of what once used to be Counter Culture in Alwarpet. Now, with its ceiling raised to a spacious 18 feet, a new balcony for seating, a formal stage with curtains and a grid of spotlights that can be trained to any given inch of the space, Medai is diligently welcoming artistes and performers of all genres. “Our first event was a kutcheri, and the very next one was rapper Arivu. We have hosted theatre groups, comedians, musicians and choreographers,” says B Charles, light designer and a member of Chennai Art Theatre, who now leases the space with his three friends. “I have always wanted a black box setup in the city, one that can provide good equipment and quality support to up-and-coming artistes, not just the ones who pull massive crowds in big auditoriums,” he adds.

Arivu performs at Medai - The Stage | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Talent comes first

Medai’s USP lies in its flexibility. Some artistes take the raised stage to face a seated audience, others perform right on the floor, with fans milling around them. “Sometimes, we clear out the seats and turn the floor into the performance space, with the audience looking down from the gallery,” adds Charles.

On similar lines, Gears and Garage has also made it a point to keep its performance space flexible. Flanking the DJ truck to its right is a raised strip that can hold a five-piece band, or be cleared to turn into a projection screen “for musicians who have a visual element to their set,” says Uday Kiran Reddy, who handles programming for the pub. Uday, who has earlier worked for Chennai’s Kommune and Sheraton Grand, emphasises that his team is ready and waiting to provide musicians and comedians with whatever they require, unlike other city bars that still treat the “gig” as an afterthought.

“We have quality instruments that we can rent if needed, a speaker system that can be arranged based on what they needs,” says Uday, who has tied up with multiple indie platforms in the city, to keep the stream of talent flowing.“I have spent years working outside Chennai; many of the bands touring the country have their roots in our city. It is only fair that we give them the best treatment here at home.”