Mirror mirror on the wall...

CaratLane that began as an online store in 2008 started opening physical stores across the country in 2012. Its 56th branch opened recently in Coimbatore. “Caratlane’s mission was to democratise jewellery and make it accessible and affordable for everyone,”says Atul Sinha, Senior Vice President-Retail. “To put it simply, our pieces are not for the lockers. We use minimum gold to create beautiful designs,” he says. The brand is in partnership with Tanishq

There is diamond jewellery in glass cases, many from their latest collections, Jhanak and Pero. Jhanak, because the tinkle of ghungroos inspired it. Long earrings in rubies and gold ghungroos catch my eye and ear as they create a musical sound as I pick them up. Pero draws inspiration from birds and many of the pieces are studded with with diamonds, rubies and emeralds. A third collection called Aranya is inspired by trees. The Noor-e-Kashmir comes with Meenakari work. The green, blue and saffron represent theKashmir valley and its world-famous saffron. An innovative idea is the adjustable finger rings. It is a good gifting option, in case one wants to gift a ring but is not sure of the size.

“Not all the products that we offer online are displayed here, but if someone wants something particular, we deliver the piece within two weeks,” promises Atul. While most of CaratLane’s jewellery is designed and crafted by in-house artisans, it has also tied up with designers like Farah Khan.

Info you can use 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

At CaratLane, Cross Cut Road, Peranaidu Layout, Ram Nagar

Visit https://www.caratlane.com/ to shop online

Available from ₹5000

098439 51515 for details

It must be fun trying on jewellery here; all 5,000 designs it boasts of. One can do this at the Magic Mirror where a customer can try on any piece, virtually. The customer can get a 180° view of herself wearing a particular piece.

As an inaugural offer, the store offers special discounts on both gold and diamond jewellery. “We plan to open two stores every month across the country this year. We have also opened two stores at Chennai and Mohali.”