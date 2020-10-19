Your week in health — sorted

The Hindu MetroPlus gives you a whole week of live Instagram discussions on fitness and health

To set you up for the rest of the year, The Hindu MetroPlus, brings you a week of Instagram chats. With the festive season around the corner and mobility still limited, experts will guide you through ways of keeping the bulge at bay, cooking and eating for joy and nutrition, and getting more movement into your day. Plus, people with lived experiences in the space, will share their journeys. For a hint of what to expect, click here.

Here’s the plan for the week (Monday, October 19 to Saturday, October 24), on Instagram:

#MeatlessMonday

October 19, 6 pm

Re-discover forgotten vegetables. Akash Muralidharan in conversation with Chindi Varadarajulu

#TransformationTuesday

October 20, 6 pm

Roadies star Michael Ajay talks motivation and change (and did we hear weight-loss? Yes, we did)

#WellnessWednesday

October 21, 9 pm

Nutritional psychiatrist Dr Uma Naidoo shares the food-mood connection

#ThirstyThursdays

October 22, 9 pm

Dietitian Krushmi Chheda talks all things liquid: water, alcohol, juice, and more

#FitnessFriday

October 23, 6 pm

Trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi makes fitness fun for beginners

#WeekendWarriors

Saturday, 5 pm

Professional surfer Vilassini Sundar introduces us to the waves

