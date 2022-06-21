A display of posters and charts on astronomy at District Central Library in Coimbatore

A pictorial display of charts and models at the district central library introduces students to the basics of astronomy, galaxies, stars and the milky way

What is the connection between Aryabhatta and astronomy? A pictorial chart throws light on the contributions of the renowned Indian mathematician to the field. Over 30 such charts displayed at a hall attached to the District Central Library serve as a beginner’s guide to astronomy, especially for school students. One can learn not just about renowned astrophysicists like Megnad Saha and Subhramanyan Chandrasekhar but also about planets, stars and galaxies (how they are formed), astro photography, and different types of solar and lunar eclipses, to name a few.

“We have covered topics including history, how astronomers found out that the universe was expanding, contributions from India, evolution of stars, and amateur astronomy,” says A Sakthivel, a retired professor of Physics and founder of Coimbatore Astronomy Club. Currently, he is an advisor for Kovai Astronomy Club that popularises astronomy among students at Government schools in the city. “One has to first study the night sky with the naked eye, then they can upgrade to binoculars and telescopes and look for deep sky objects like the butterfly cluster, Orion nebula and Andromeda galaxy, and craters of moon or the spectacular rings of Saturn,” he adds.

Amateur astronomer H Theivaprakasam who worked with Sakthivel on the project recalls his first experience of viewing planet Saturn through the telescope. “It’s unbelievable. You can count the nine rings. Jupiter, the brightest planet can easily be spotted using binoculars. Now, I use a four-inch reflector telescope to watch the night sky. It’s fascinating.”

Charts and models on astronomy | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

‘Catch them young’ is the objective of the outreach programme initiated by the Regional Science and Technology Centre, located at Avanashi Road, managed by the National Council of Science Museum and Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre. “Students are looking at career options in Astrophysics and research. A basic interest in science and knowledge of Physics and Math is all it takes. It hones their skills, starting with observation, logical thinking and interpretation,” says Sakthivel. Theivaprakasam adds that unlike Chennai or Bengaluru, there is no planetarium in the city and such initiatives help students understand astronomy and may be pursue a career in astrophysics at ISRO or NASA.

“As schools have now opened to physical classes, we hope students make use of this facility,” says P Rajendran, district central librarian.

The prerequisites for a good sky-watching session are clear skies without any light pollution, says Theivaprakasam and recalls Messier Marathon, organised by amateur astronomers to find as many Messier objects as possible during one night. “We were a 20-member team of Coimbatore Astronomy Club training our telescopes on a clear sky somewhere near Siruvani (from 6pm to 6am). We counted 90 Messier objects, star clusters, galaxies, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn... it was unforgettable.”

Visit District Central Library located at Cowley Brown Road, RS Puram. Open from 8am to 8pm. call 04222543842.