Allahabad High Court rejects Azam Khan’s plea related to Jauhar University

November 21, 2022 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Lucknow

The Allahabad High Court on Monday rejected senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan’s petition demanding removal of police force from the premises of the Muhammad Ali Jauhar University.

The court has dismissed Mr. Khan’s petition considering it as not maintainable. Lawyers representing Mr. Khan argued that due to the deployment of the police force in the university campus, the academic environment, which is key for any institution to grow, has been deteriorating and there is an atmosphere of fear among the students as well as the teachers. But, the arguments were not convincing for the court.

The Rampur district administration claims that it has deployed force in the campus due to security reasons. Muhammad Ali Jauhar University, a private university established in 2006 by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust run by Mr. Khan who has been a 10-time MLA is continuously in news for many reasons.

In September 2022, the cleaning machine of Rampur Municipality was found during excavation in the premises of the University after which a case was registered against Mr. Khan and his MLA son Abdullah Azam. Mr. Khan is facing dozens of such criminal cases and recently his membership of Vidhan Sabha was also ceased to exist after being getting convicted in a 2019 hate speech case.