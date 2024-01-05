GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wanted Hizbul Mujahideen member arrested from Delhi

January 05, 2024 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - New Delhi

Alisha Dutta

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested Javed Mattu, a member of Islamic militant organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, from the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyover. The accused has been associated with multiple terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Mattu, who had been wanted for the last 13 years with a ₹10 lakh reward to his name, was allegedly in the Delhi-NCR region to collect arms and ammunitions from a Pakistani-based handler, to be used for a series of terror activities in the Jammu and Kashmir region, said Special Commissioner of Police Special Cell H.G.S. Dhaliwal.

“Mr. Mattu was caught in the radar of the special cell and central agencies, as the teams doubled the security for the upcoming Republic Day,” he added.

With the help of prior intelligence, a team of five, led by Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Singh Kushwah, nabbed Mr. Mattu and recovered a 9mm star pistol with six live cartridges, one extra magazine, and one stolen car on Thursday.

Mr. Mattu is one of the few surviving ‘A++’ category terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Dhaliwal said. The ‘A++’ category is the highest-ranked category of terrorists on the hit list of security forces.

As per the police, Mr. Mattu had been under the radar of the National Investigation Agency for some time. A resident of Sopore in the Baramulla district of the northernmost State, Mr. Mattu was associated with multiple blasts, five grenade attacks, and multiple attacks on police stations and public servants. After being injured in an exchange of fire with security forces, he went underground and fled to Nepal on the instructions of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-State Services.

The police have levied the appropriate Sections of the law, and will be interrogating the accused for more details.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.