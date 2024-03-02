GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revanth pays rich tributes to former Speaker Sripada Rao

Government planning to instal statues of prominent figures like Chakali Ailamma and Sardar Sarvai Papanna along the Tank Bund, says CM

March 02, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy participating in the birth anniversary celebrations of former Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly late Duddilla Sripada Rao, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy participating in the birth anniversary celebrations of former Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly late Duddilla Sripada Rao, in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who attended the 87th birth anniversary of former Assembly Speaker Duddilla Sripada Rao held at the Ravindra Bharathi here on Saturday, highlighted the pivotal role played by Mr. Sripada Rao as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

“Notably, Mr. Sripada Rao secured victory as an MLA from the Manthani Assembly constituency three times, earning admiration and respect from the people of Telangana for his dedicated service,” he said, pointing out that Mr. Sripada Rao was a proud son of the soil of Telangana.

Acknowledging the continuation of Sripada Rao’s legacy in State politics through his son and Minister for IT D. Sridhar Babu, who has demonstrated competence and leadership, following in his father’s footsteps, the CM observed that Mr. Sripada Rao would have found immense satisfaction in seeing his son’s achievements in politics.

He also announced the government’s intention to consider installing statues of prominent figures, including Chakali Ailamma and Sardar Sarvai Papanna, along the Tank Bund in Hyderabad, as a tribute to their significant roles in Telangana’s history.

Further, the Chief Minister said the government was planning to set up a Cabinet sub-committee to formulate a comprehensive policy regarding this matter.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.