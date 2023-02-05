HamberMenu
Omega hosp opens 500-bed branch at Gachibowli

February 05, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Omega Hospitals on Sunday inaugurated a 500-bed multi-speciality facility at Gachibowli. The hospital features advanced infrastructure and equipment in prognostic, diagnostic and therapeutic-imaging departments and others. It is also the first hospital in India to launch a nuclear-medicine department with both digital PET MR and digital PET CT modalities under one roof, according to the hospital group. Chairman and Managing Director of Omega Group of Hospitals, Dr. Mohana Vamsy, said that many of his patients diagnosed with cancer frequently required treatment for comorbidities such as cardiac, orthopaedic, renal, pulmonary, neurological, gastrointestinal issues. Keeping this in mind, the hospital dedicated five floors for various super specialities to provide comprehensive cancer care. He added that the hospital was equipped with India’s first AI-powered radiation Ethos, a revolutionary new therapy that is patient-centric and personalised from initial planning to on-couch adaptation and treatment monitoring.

