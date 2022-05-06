No complaint so far on K.T. Raghavan issue, says Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said the committee formed to probe allegations of sexual harassment by against former TN BJP general secretary K.T. Raghavan had not received any complaint so far.

Mr. Annamalai said the woman in question was a member of the party but she had not come forward to give any complaint to the Committee. Mr. Annamalai said if there was any complaint given to the committee, it would be looked into and action taken.

Last August, Mr. Raghavan had resigned from his party post following a ‘sting operation’ purportedly showing him in a sleazy video call with a female party member. Following this, Mr. Annamalai had announced a committee headed by State secretary Malarkodi to investigate the issue.