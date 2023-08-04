Need greater awareness, participation in organ donation: Minister

August 04, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

On the occasion of National Organ Donation Day, Health Minister Harish Rao emphasised the need for greater awareness and participation in organ donation, saying that 126 organ donations have been registered so far this year. Despite this progress, approximately 3,000 individuals are actively seeking to prolong life through organ transplants, underscoring the need for continued efforts.

At a programme at Ravindra Bharathi on Thursday, a total of 105 families were felicitated by the Minister for donating organs and giving a new lease of life to people. The Minister expressed admiration for the courage and compassion displayed by the families - who, despite their own grief, chose to save lives through organ donation. He acknowledged them as a source of inspiration for many and commended their commitment to social responsibility during challenging times.

Highest Organ Donations

Mr. Rao also announced that Telangana has been recognised as the State with the highest number of deceased donors by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Telangana ranks first in the country for organ transplant treatments, with 530 surgeries performed in the State - out of a total of 1,675 nationwide in 2022. Tamil Nadu recorded 519 surgeries, while Karnataka performed 415.

Meanwhile, representatives from the government-run organisation, Jeevandan, will be receiving an award from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.