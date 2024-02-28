GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ice-cream vendor stabbed multiple times in north Delhi

February 28, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old ice-cream vendor was stabbed multiple times near north Delhi’s Chandni Chowk on Wednesday, the police said.

According to an officer, a PCR call was received at 1.25 a.m. at the Kotwali police station regarding the incident at Nai Sarak.

Upon reaching the spot, police teams found that the victim had been rushed to LNJP Hospital, having sustained multiple injuries to his back, hip and thigh. An officer added that the victim was in no fit condition to give a statement to the police, since he was highly intoxicated.

After scanning CCTV footage, police have deduced that the attackers came on a two-wheeler. “It came to our notice that two or three days ago, the victim was involved in a scuffle with another ice-cream vendor. The enmity angle is being verified and legal action will be taken after recording the victim’s statement,” an officer said, adding that a probe has been launched.

