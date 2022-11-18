November 18, 2022 07:52 am | Updated 08:04 am IST

1. COP27 summit to conclude today

The cover text is being debated and reworked as ministers and negotiators from all parties try to reach an agreement by the summit’s scheduled close on Friday.

2. India’s first privately developed rocket to soar today

India’s space programme will soar into new skies on Friday when the country’s first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S would be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from its spaceport in Sriharikota. The lift off of the first Vikram-S rocket has been scheduled at 11.30 am with clear weather paving the way for the launch as against the earlier planned November 15.

3. No money for terror conference from Friday

The third ‘No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing’ hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others. Pakistan and Afghanistan were not participating in the conference, while China was yet to confirm.

4. SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, NIA today

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a fresh plea by Gautam Navlakha, who has not been placed under house arrest despite an apex court directive in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, even as the NIA moved the apex court seeking vacation of its order, contending the activist does not deserve any special treatment.

5. Three CMs, six Union ministers to kickstart BJP campaign for Gujarat elections

BJP president J P Nadda, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will be in Gujarat on Friday.

6. Kamala Harris arrives in Thailand for Asia-Pacific summit

Leaders of the 21 countries and territories in APEC, whose official mission is to promote regional economic integration, are meeting formally in closed-door sessions Friday and Saturday.

7. India to make another ‘fresh’ start with NZ T20s

India will aim to shed their archaic playing style for good with the help of a “young and fearless” bunch in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning in Wellington on Friday.

8. MNS workers to show black flags to Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Savarkar

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers from Aurangabad will go to Shegaon, where Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach on Friday.