Health Secretary inspects Salem GH

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan inspected Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Saturday evening.

Dr. Radhakrishnan the gynaecology ward at the Hospital and interacted with patients. Dr. Radhakrishnan advised the public to take COVID-19 vaccination.

Bystanders of patients here complained to him about lack of basic amenities and the Health Secretary assured them that necessary action would be taken.