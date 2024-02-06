Free travel for transgender people in DTC, cluster buses: Delhi CM

February 06, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi government will offer free travel to transgender people on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday.

“In our society, people belonging to the third gender are subjected to humiliation. This should not happen as they too are human beings and have the right to equality,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Delhi government has decided that they [transgender people] will get to travel for free in State-run buses. Soon, this will be passed by the Cabinet and implemented. I have full faith that this move will greatly benefit people of the transgender community,” the CM also said.

The move comes nearly a year after Amit Juyal, a transgender person, moved the Delhi High Court seeking legal recognition for members of the transgender community as ‘third gender’ to avail of free travel on DTC buses.

Women are already provided free travel on these buses in the national capital. The free travel scheme for women began in October 2019.

“Representatives from the Transport Department informed us that they will be collecting data on the number of transgender identity cards issued in the Capital and conduct awareness programmes to encourage more transgender community members to enrol for free DTC bus passes,” said Arkansil Bhaumik, an advocate representing the petitioner.

“The department has asked for two months to collect data and roll out of the passes subsequently, which will allow members of the transgender community to travel on the DTC buses for free,” said Mr. Bhaumik.

The Transport Department will work closely with each District Magistrate to assess the number of transgender people and the criteria for issuing the ‘third gender’ passes.