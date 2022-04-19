Choutuppal SHE team police avert child marriage

SHE team police in Choutuppal division along with officials from District Child Protection Office in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri averted a child marriage on Monday.

Police said the event involved a 16-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man. The girl was a tenth standard student at a school near Chinna Kondur village in Choutuppal.

Officials said families from both sides were counselled and the ill effects of child marriage were explained.

Incidents of child marriages can be reported to the police by dialling 100 or by reaching Rachakonda police commissionerate on 9490617111.