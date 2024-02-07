GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arrested LeT terrorist an ex-Army soldier, says police

February 07, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

An retired Indian Army soldier was arrested on the suspicion of being an active operative of terror outfit Lashar-e-Taiba (LeT). He was also wanted in connection with a terror module busted by Jammu & Kashmir police last month, said the police.

The accused, Riyaz Ahmed, was arrested by police at New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday. According to the police, Mr. Ahmed was involved in a recently busted cross-border operation in Kupwara that involved receiving arms and ammunition from across the Line of Control.

The accused, added police, received a shipment of weapons from operatives Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather, who have been arrested by J&K police. The shipment was sent by terrorist handlers Mazoor Ahmad Sheikh and Qazi Mohammad Khushal, based in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The module, busted on January 27, resulted in the arrest of five people, and the seizure of five short AK rifles, five AK magazines, and 16 short AK rounds.

Police said that the accused, who retired from the Army on January 31, 2023, was returning from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, and was planning to go underground before he was arrested at the railway station.

“On February 2, we received information from investigating agencies in J&K that Riyaz, a resident of Kupwara, would reach the station that day,” an officer said. Subsequently, teams were formed and police deployed at all strategic entry and exit points of the railway station. Riyaz was identified and arrested while trying to exit from the station’s Gate 1, he added.

A mobile phone and SIM card have been recovered from the accused, said officials.

Concerned police officials from J&K police have been informed for further necessary action at their end, DCP (Railways) KPS Malhotra said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.