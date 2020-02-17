Any foreign Ambassador who went to Srinagar... and claimed that he has seen signs of normalcy should never have been promoted to above third secretary status.

Congress leader and former diplomat Mani Shanker Aiyer termed the Kashmir situation far from normal and criticised the foreign diplomats who claimed to see signs of normalcy during their recent visit.
Mr. Aiyer was restricted to a Srinagar hotel and prevented from participating in a conference.
”If the foreign envoys could visit and meet the groups of delegations recently despite Section 144, why can’t we meet groups inside a hotel? It’s clear there is no normalcy," Mr. Aiyer added.
Click here to read the full copy.
