2022 Republic Day parade in Bengaluru

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot addressed the small gathering of a few hundred guests

The 2022 Republic Day parade took place at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade ground in Bengaluru amidst heavy security on January 26, 2022.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot addressed the small gathering of a few hundred guests.

Only a limited number of guests were invited to the parade on account of the rise in Covid-19 cases in the third wave of the pandemic.

Guests arriving for the 2022 Republic Day parade at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade ground in Bengaluru on January 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Parade at the 2022 Republic Day celebrations at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade ground in Bengaluru on January 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Armed forces personnel at the 2022 Republic Day parade at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade ground in Bengaluru on January 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

2022 Republic Day parade at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade ground in Bengaluru on January 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR