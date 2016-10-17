Serena withdraws from WTA Finals; round-up of all the football action

BADMINTON
Sindhu returns to action
Expectations will be high on Rio silver medallist P V Sindhu as she takes to the court following her exploits in the Olympics at the Denmark Open.
FOOTBALL
Champions League resumes
While Sunday witnessed Cesare Prandelli’s Valencia get off to a winning start in La Liga, Marseille preparing for their new reign with a 1-0 win in Ligue 1 and AC Milan move up to third in the Serie A, midweek action moves to Europe with the Champions League and Europa League.
Real Madrid would be eager to continue their free scoring ways against minnows Legia Warsaw and Leicester City would be eager to keep their perfect record in the competition intact on Tuesday.
TENNIS
Serena opts out of WTA Finals
Serena Williams will not be part of the season finale at Singapore for the second year running as she cited shoulder troubles to pull out of the WTA Finals.
