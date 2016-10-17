Monday's Sports reel Sports

Serena withdraws from WTA Finals; round-up of all the football action

AC Milan’s M’Baye Niang (right) scored one of the three goals that gave them a 3-1 victory over Chievo Verona and also moved them up to third place in the Serie A table.

AC Milan's M'Baye Niang (right) scored one of the three goals that gave them a 3-1 victory over Chievo Verona and also moved them up to third place in the Serie A table.  

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

BADMINTON

Sindhu returns to action

Expectations will be high on Rio silver medallist P V Sindhu as she takes to the court following her exploits in the Olympics at the Denmark Open.

FOOTBALL

Champions League resumes

While Sunday witnessed Cesare Prandelli’s Valencia get off to a winning start in La Liga, Marseille preparing for their new reign with a 1-0 win in Ligue 1 and AC Milan move up to third in the Serie A, midweek action moves to Europe with the Champions League and Europa League.

Real Madrid would be eager to continue their free scoring ways against minnows Legia Warsaw and Leicester City would be eager to keep their perfect record in the competition intact on Tuesday.

TENNIS

Serena opts out of WTA Finals

Serena Williams will not be part of the season finale at Singapore for the second year running as she cited shoulder troubles to pull out of the WTA Finals.

