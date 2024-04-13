GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Try this paruppu vadai with a twist for Tamil Puthandu

Vadas are an integral part of a festive spread in any tamil household and this recipe made with raw papaya

April 13, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

  • Course Snacks
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 10-15

Welcome the new tamil year with these raw papaya vadas. The use of papaya adds a modern touch to the otherwise traditional recipe.

Ingredients

Toor dal- 1/2 cup
Channa dal - 1/2 cup
Red chillies - 3
Grated ginger - 1 tsp
Garlic cloves - 3
Fennel seeds - 2 tsp
Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp
Salt - to taste
Curry leaves - 1 sprig
Shallots - 6, finely chopped
Oil - for frying
Grated raw papya - 1/2 cup

Preparation

Wash and soak the dals for 30 minutes.

Drain the water and grind the soaked dals coarsely along with fennel seeds, garlic, ginger and red chillies.

To the coarsely ground dough add the grated raw papaya, turmeric powder, chopped shallots, curry leaves and salt.

In a pan, take oil for frying. Keep it on medium flame.

Tip: Frying on medium flame is important to ensure even cooking both inside and outside the vada. You can drop a small portion of the batter to see if the oil is the right temperature for frying. If the batter settles to the bottom of the pan, the oil is not hot enough and if it turns dark brown, the oil is too hot.

Mix the batter well, shape it into vadas and gently drop them into the hot oil.

Fry them on medium flame until they turn golden brown.

Best eaten when hot and crispy.

