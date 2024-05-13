GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Swap your pasta for this traditional dal dhokli

Long before arrabiata and alfredo came to India, we were making dal dhokli. Enjoy this nutritious treat that will leave your taste buds tingling and your energy levels soaring.

Updated - May 13, 2024 01:21 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 01:19 pm IST

  • Course Snacks
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 1-2
A perfect dal enriched with smooshy dhokli

A perfect dal enriched with smooshy dhokli

Dal dhokli, often referred to as Indian pasta, is a comforting and hearty dish, popular in Gujarati and Rajasthani cuisine. It is made with flattened pieces of spiced, whole-wheat dough cooked in a flavourful lentil gravy. Enjoy this wholesome meal with a dollop of ghee and a sprinkle of fresh coriander for a hearty brunch or cozy dinner.

Ingredients

For dhokli
1 cup whole wheat flour
¼ tsp turmeric
½ tsp chilli powder
1 tsp dhania-jeera powder
1 tbsp oil
Water to bind
For the dal
½ cup toor dal
1½ cup water
½ tsp turmeric
½ tsp chilli powder
½ tsp dhania-jeera powder
1 tsp ghee
1 tsp mustard seeds
1 tsp cumin seeds
Some curry leaves
Handful of peanuts
½ lemon
Pinch of hing/ asafoetida
Small piece of jaggery
½ tsp garam masala or chai masala
Salt to taste
Coriander to garnish

Preparation

1.Mix all the ingredients for the dhokli and bind the dough together. Let it rest for half an hour.

2.Roll out the dough like rotis and roast them on a griddle, without oil. Cut into diamond-shaped segments.

3.Next, boil or pressure cook the dal.

4.Heat ghee in a deep pan, and put in mustard seeds, cumin seeds and hing. Next, toss in the peanuts and curry leaves.

5.Add this to the dal along with water and let it simmer.

6.Add in the turmeric, dhania-jeera powder, chilli powder and garam masala/ chai masala. The garam masala can be replaced with whole spices like cardamom, cinnamon sticks and cloves.

7.Once the dal mixture starts boiling, add the lemon juice, jaggery and salt.

8.Add in the dhokli and let simmer till the pieces become a little soft.

9.Garnish with coriander and serve hot.

Related Topics

recipes / food / traditional food / Gujarat / Rajasthan / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.