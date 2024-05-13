Swap your pasta for this traditional dal dhokli

Dal dhokli, often referred to as Indian pasta, is a comforting and hearty dish, popular in Gujarati and Rajasthani cuisine. It is made with flattened pieces of spiced, whole-wheat dough cooked in a flavourful lentil gravy. Enjoy this wholesome meal with a dollop of ghee and a sprinkle of fresh coriander for a hearty brunch or cozy dinner.

Ingredients For dhokli 1 cup whole wheat flour ¼ tsp turmeric ½ tsp chilli powder 1 tsp dhania-jeera powder 1 tbsp oil Water to bind For the dal ½ cup toor dal 1½ cup water ½ tsp turmeric ½ tsp chilli powder ½ tsp dhania-jeera powder 1 tsp ghee 1 tsp mustard seeds 1 tsp cumin seeds Some curry leaves Handful of peanuts ½ lemon Pinch of hing/ asafoetida Small piece of jaggery ½ tsp garam masala or chai masala Salt to taste Coriander to garnish

Preparation

1.Mix all the ingredients for the dhokli and bind the dough together. Let it rest for half an hour.

2.Roll out the dough like rotis and roast them on a griddle, without oil. Cut into diamond-shaped segments.

3.Next, boil or pressure cook the dal.

4.Heat ghee in a deep pan, and put in mustard seeds, cumin seeds and hing. Next, toss in the peanuts and curry leaves.

5.Add this to the dal along with water and let it simmer.

6.Add in the turmeric, dhania-jeera powder, chilli powder and garam masala/ chai masala. The garam masala can be replaced with whole spices like cardamom, cinnamon sticks and cloves.

7.Once the dal mixture starts boiling, add the lemon juice, jaggery and salt.

8.Add in the dhokli and let simmer till the pieces become a little soft.