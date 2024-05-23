Spicy and juicy Awadhi-style mutton curry

Published - May 23, 2024 01:36 pm IST
Savor the luxurious flavors of the lamb shank curry made with juicy lamb shank (mutton nalli). This recipe features a harmonious blend of spices like green cardamom and mace, that comes together for a rich Awadhi-style dish.
1.Peel and slice the onion. Chop the tomato. Dry roast the cashew nut and make a fine paste.
2.Wash and clean the shank. Take a thick bottom pan put it on fire, add oil and let it reach till smoking point, then lower the flame and add sliced onion and sauté till onion turns golden brown.
3.Then add ginger garlic paste and cook till raw flavour is removed. Add lamb shank and sauté on medium flame for five minutes. Add chopped tomato and cook till tomato gets mashed.
4.To this, add the Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and coriander powder cook till oil leaves the side of pan. Put in the slit green chillies and cashew nut paste cook for five minutes. Add salt.
5.Finally, the green cardamom powder, mace powder, and garam masala go in and cook for a minute. Put in the mutton, stock seal the pan with silver foil and cook the lamb shank till the shank leaves the bone.
6.Garnish with saffron and serve the nalli with Indian breads.
