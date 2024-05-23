GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Spicy and juicy Awadhi-style mutton curry

This curry is a testament to the sophisticated fusion of flavours, ideal for pairing with traditional Indian breads.

Published - May 23, 2024 01:36 pm IST

  • Course Sides
  • Cuisine Uttar Pradesh
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration 1- 2 hours
  • Serving size 2-3
Tangy lamb curry seasoned with spices

Savor the luxurious flavors of the lamb shank curry made with juicy lamb shank (mutton nalli). This recipe features a harmonious blend of spices like green cardamom and mace, that comes together for a rich Awadhi-style dish.

Ingredients

Lamb shank (mutton nalli): 500 gm
Onion (sliced): 200 gm
Tomato chopped: 75 gm
Ginger garlic paste: 1 tbsp
Green chilli, slit: 4
Cashew nut: 2 tbsp
Refined oil: 3 tbsp
Kashmiri red chilli powder: 1 tsp
Turmeric powder: Half tsp
Coriander powder: One and a half tsp
Mace powder: Half tsp
Green cardamom: Half tsp
Garam masala: 1 tsp
Salt to taste
Mutton stock: 3 cup
Saffron: a pinch

Preparation

1.Peel and slice the onion. Chop the tomato. Dry roast the cashew nut and make a fine paste.

2.Wash and clean the shank. Take a thick bottom pan put it on fire, add oil and let it reach till smoking point, then lower the flame and add sliced onion and sauté till onion turns golden brown.

3.Then add ginger garlic paste and cook till raw flavour is removed. Add lamb shank and sauté on medium flame for five minutes. Add chopped tomato and cook till tomato gets mashed.

4.To this, add the Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and coriander powder cook till oil leaves the side of pan. Put in the slit green chillies and cashew nut paste cook for five minutes. Add salt.

5.Finally, the green cardamom powder, mace powder, and garam masala go in and cook for a minute. Put in the mutton, stock seal the pan with silver foil and cook the lamb shank till the shank leaves the bone.

6.Garnish with saffron and serve the nalli with Indian breads.

