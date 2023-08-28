August 28, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST

Kalan is typically made with sour curd that brings a balance to the spices used in the gravy. This pazham kalan made with nendran bananas is rich and balanced. It can also be made with yam or mangoes.

Ingredients Nendran banana - 2 Coconut - half, grated Green chillies - 8 Curd - 200 gm Cumin powder - 1/2 tsp Mustard - half tsp Fenugreek seeds - 1/4 tsp Red chillies - 6 Jaggery/sugar - 1 tsp Curry leaves - a handful Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp Pepper powder - 1/4 tsp

Preparation

1.Slice the banana into small pieces and cook in warm water, adding salt, turmeric and pepper powder.

2.Separately, grind coconut, green chillies and cumin, and add beaten curd to make a paste.

3.Add this to the banana and cook till the curry thickens.