Pazha kalan recipe made with Nendran bananas

Take your taste buds for a trip through flavour town with this pazha kalan recipe made with Nendran bananas

August 28, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Kerala
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 4
Pazha kalan

Pazha kalan | Photo Credit: K_Ananthan

Kalan is typically made with sour curd that brings a balance to the spices used in the gravy. This pazham kalan made with nendran bananas is rich and balanced. It can also be made with yam or mangoes.

Ingredients

Nendran banana - 2
Coconut - half, grated
Green chillies - 8
Curd - 200 gm
Cumin powder - 1/2 tsp
Mustard - half tsp
Fenugreek seeds - 1/4 tsp
Red chillies - 6
Jaggery/sugar - 1 tsp
Curry leaves - a handful
Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp
Pepper powder - 1/4 tsp

Preparation

1.Slice the banana into small pieces and cook in warm water, adding salt, turmeric and pepper powder.

2.Separately, grind coconut, green chillies and cumin, and add beaten curd to make a paste.

3.Add this to the banana and cook till the curry thickens.

4.In a frying pan, add oil and splutter mustard. Add fenugreek seeds, red chillies, curry leaves and the jaggery/sugar and stir into the curry.

