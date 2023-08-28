Kalan is typically made with sour curd that brings a balance to the spices used in the gravy. This pazham kalan made with nendran bananas is rich and balanced. It can also be made with yam or mangoes.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Slice the banana into small pieces and cook in warm water, adding salt, turmeric and pepper powder.
2.Separately, grind coconut, green chillies and cumin, and add beaten curd to make a paste.
3.Add this to the banana and cook till the curry thickens.
4.In a frying pan, add oil and splutter mustard. Add fenugreek seeds, red chillies, curry leaves and the jaggery/sugar and stir into the curry.
