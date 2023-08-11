No Frills Chicken curry recipe

1.Wash and wipe dry the chicken. Pierce it all over with the tip of a knife, to facilitate flavours permeating it. (If you have an hour, marinate the chicken in a spoonful of oil, the onion, garlic and ginger paste. When ready to cook, add the marinated chicken to the remaining oil after it has been heated and the whole spices (cloves, cardamoms, cinnamon and peppercorns) sautéed until fragrant.)