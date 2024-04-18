April 18, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

Avakai making is a tradition that every Telugu household follows like religion. It involves planning the visit to the vendor to pick the right mangoes and getting them chopped according to the desired size.

Then comes the process of looking for the right chilli powder (one that gives a bright red colour but is not too hot), sourcing the right mustard powder and so on. Pickle making is so popular that some shops even keep the desired oil and spice packages ready, like a pickle kit.

This summer, Chef Shyam Sundar Vadapalli and Sampath Srinivas Tummala of The Spicy Venue conducted an avakai-making event to let interested people be a part of this fun activity.

What is also very important after the process of making avakai and transferring it to the jaadi (ceramic jar), is to clean up the utensil with hot rice to which ghee has been added and the entire family sharing it to get the first taste of the avakai.

Ingredients

Ingredients Mango (chinna rasalu variety), chopped 8 parts with a portion of the kernel in each piece Chilli powder: 1 part Salt: 1 part Mustard powder: ¾ part Methi powder: ¼ part Crushed garlic ½ part Peeled whole garlic: ½ part Oil: as per requirement Turmeric: 8-10 tablespoon